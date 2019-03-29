Amazon Web Services agrees Europe-US connectivity deal with Bulk Infrastructure

Bulk Infrastructure has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services to allow the US web giant to make use of the Havfrue subsea cable, which connects the US to Ireland, Norway and Denmark. As part of the agreement, Amazon Web Services will also gain access to Bulk Infrastructure's data centres in Norway…

Bulk Infrastructure has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services to allow the US web giant to make use of the Havfrue subsea cable, which connects the US to Ireland, Norway and Denmark.

As part of the agreement, Amazon Web Services will also gain access to Bulk Infrastructure's data centres in Norway.

“It is a testament to our company that Amazon Web Services have entered into this agreement with us for a significant portion of our trans-Atlantic subsea cable network. Having their presence on our core infrastructure will also open new opportunities for both companies," said Peder Naerboe, founder and owner of Bulk Infrastructure.

The Havfrue Cable will boast a system capacity of 108Tb and is expected to be ready for commercial service in the final quarter of 2019. The cable will bring added capacity between the US and Northern Europe.

"This agreement also recognises our commitment to enable the great potential that the Nordic region has to offer as an attractive platform for cost efficient and sustainable digital services. In turn, we are excited to see AWS’s continued commitment to the region – with the December launch of the AWS Europe (Stockholm) Region, numerous Edge locations throughout the Nordics, and the recent news that they will open offices in Oslo, Norway. We believe our infrastructure will drive further interest in our Nordic proposition and capabilities,” he added.

