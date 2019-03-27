The US' 5G spectrum auction tops $1.4bn

The US' 5G mmWave spectrum auction has generated $1.4 billion in revenue, following the completion of the 23rd round of bidding. American telcos are vying for spectrum in the 24GHz band…

American telcos are vying for spectrum in the 24GHz band, which will help them launch commercial 5G mobile services later this year.

The auction will grant over 2,900 licences in the 24GHz band across the US, with the lower segment of the 24GHz band (24.25–24.45 GHz) will be licensed as two 100-megahertz blocks, and the upper segment (24.75–25.25 GHz) being licensed as five 100-megahertz blocks. Inevitably, the biggest bids received relate to licences in the US' large metropolitan areas, with the cities of New York and Los Angeles topping the list.

All of the country's big-four telcos are believed to have bid for spectrum, as well as a host of regional players. The winners of the auction will be revealed after the conclusion of the forthcoming 28GHz spectrum auction, next month.

The money raised highlights the high levels of interest in mmWave spectrum from US mobile network operators, as they look to roll out 5G mobile services in the coming months.

AT&T and Verizon have already committed to making their 5G networks available to consumers in the second half of 2019, with T-Mobile and Sprint targeting a launch date in the first half of 2020.

