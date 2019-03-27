Apple has Netflix in its sights with the launch of its $1bn content streaming service

US tech giant, Apple, has announced plans to launch its own original content streaming service, as it looks to diversify its product offering amid waning sales of its flagship iPhone. Apple TV+ will launch later this year, bringing a range of original content to Apple subscribers. “We’re honoured that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera &mdash…

US tech giant, Apple, has announced plans to launch its own original content streaming service, as it looks to diversify its product offering amid waning sales of its flagship iPhone.

Apple TV+ will launch later this year, bringing a range of original content to Apple subscribers.

“We’re honoured that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this autumn. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet.”

With Netflicks and Amazon Prime firmly established as the key players in the content streaming market, Apple will need to invest heavily in its original content to prise customers away from its rivals. The California based firm is set to invest $1 billion in original content in 2019, with that figure set to rise to $2 billion by 2020.

Tech, Media and Telco Analyst, Paolo Pescatore, believes that Apple has identified a key gap in the market, compiling original content with syndicated programming to create a one stop shop for online streaming services. With Apple's claim to have sold a billion devices across the world, the company certainly has the scale to leverage itself into an industry leading position.

“The stronger revamped video service somewhat mirrors the strategy of rivals. These latest moves takes Apple TV closer to a one stop shop destination for consumers with live TV, on demand and Apple’s own original shows in one place,” he said.

“The new Apple TV+ promises to reinvent TV with great storytelling. Strong endorsement among key talent is impressive and will allow Apple to connect with viewers.

“It is a great time to be a content owner. The value is firmly in great storytelling.

“Content aggregation is the holy grail. There is too much fragmentation in video/TV. No one wants to sign up to different services and have numerous apps. It is a disastrous experience.

“Beyond having the right content, the user experience is key. This means getting the content people want in one place, with one bill, universal search and all that jazz. In reality this is hard to achieve as typically half of a household wants sport and the other half want entertainment, movies and kids shows.”

Apple has seen sales of its flagship iPhone handsets plummet in recent months, as it continues to lose market share to Huawei and Samsung. With Apple unlikely to launch a 5G compatible iPhone until the middle of 2020, Apple's move into streaming services will provide a much needed boost in revenues for the US firm.

