Nokia wins key 5G network contract in Austria

Nokia has worked with A1 on its 3G and 4G network rollouts and the current deal will build on the existing partnership between the companies. Nokia will provide its 5G radio access and cloud-native 5G core technology to power A1's 5G networks.

"Jointly with A1, we have demonstrated the capabilities of 5G and our unique end-to-end portfolio on a number of occasions, and now the time has come to roll it out and bring it to reality. We are more than ready and feel honoured that A1 chose Nokia as its trusted partner for this important step into the digital future," said Peter Wukowits, head of Nokia Austria.

Austria is expected to launch commercial 5G services in the second half of 2020. Nokia and A1 have worked together extensively on a series of pre-commercial 5G tests, most recently in Gmünd, the first 5G city in Austria.

"Together with Nokia, we will leverage the full potential of 5G," says A1 CEO Marcus Grausam. "We rely on a trusted and long-standing partner with whom we have already successfully implemented numerous major projects. Now the starting signal has been given for the Austria-wide deployment of the A1 5G network, which will open up new worlds of applications and transform business models.

A1 owns and operates Austria's largest fixed line full fibre network and will continue to work with Nokia to push fibre to the home (FTTH) services in the country.

