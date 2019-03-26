UK's most innovative players revealed as Total Telecom releases shortlist for Connected Britain Awards 2019

Total Telecom has released the shortlist for the Connected Britain Awards 2019. The awards will celebrate the UK's most ambitious digital infrastructure projects, as the country looks to continue the rollout of 5G and FTTH services.
Total Telecom has released the shortlist for the Connected Britain Awards 2019. The awards will celebrate the UK's most ambitious digital infrastructure projects, as the country looks to continue the rollout of 5G and FTTH services.
Spread across 10 categories, the awards will celebrate innovation and accomplishment across the UK's fixed line and mobile telecommunications sectors.
This year saw a sharp increase in the number of entries received, with 74 companies making the final shortlist.
"2019 could be a pivotal year for connectivity in the UK, with the country looking to rollout 5G mobile network services and dramatically increase fibre penetration on the fixed line side of the industry. The judges have been really impressed with the number and quality of the entries we've received – hence the short list is not exactly what you would call short! With such a high level of entries this year, the judges will certainly have their work cut out picking the winners," said Chris Kelly, chair of the Connected Britain Awards Judging Panel.
The Connected Britain Awards 2019 official shortlist is as follows:
The Superfast Award
Community Fibre
Essex County Council - Superfast Essex
Hyperoptic
JT Group Ltd - Gigabit Jersey - 1Gb/s Island
Nottinghamshire County Council
PCCW Global Networks (UK) plc
Prysmian Group. The Karona Overblow System
Stockport Council
Community Improvement Award
Bridgeworks
Good Things Foundation
O2
Office for National Statistics Data Science Campus - Data Science STEM Ambassadors
TrueSpeed
Wildanet Ltd
Yorcoms Ltd - #DigitalSelby
Digital Skills Awards
Brent Start (Brent Council)
HIVE
Pickr
Leicestershire County Council
Northumberland County Council Digital Team
Office for National Statistics Data Science Campus - Knowledge Exchange Programme
One Digital partnership (hosted by Age UK)
Superfast Dorset team, part of Dorset Council
Wigan Council pioneer for iDEA
The IoT Award
Anthropos Digital Health Limited
Blu Wireless
CleanCar.io
Collision Management Systems - Real-time Crash Detection for Connected Vehicles
Dojo by Bullguard, Product: Dojo Intelligent IoT Security Platform (DIP)
Homelync
O2 (O2 Smart Compliance)
Wireless Connectivity Award
BT Complete Wi-Fi
FarrPoint
InLinkUK
ITS Technology Group
StrattoOpencell - Serving up Connectivity for Wimbledon
The Highland Council
Worcestershire 5G Consortium
Fibre Connectivity Award
3-GIS
ADTRAN partnership with Community Fibre
ADTRAN -XGS-PON
CityFibre
FarrPoint
Gigaclear's Fibre-to-the-Premises Service
Hyperoptic
ITS Technology Group
JT Group Ltd - Gigabit Jersey - JT's full-fibre network infrastructure
KCOM
London Borough of Southwark
Prysmian Group, The Karona Overblow System
TalkTalk
TrueSpeed
Smart City Initiative
City of London
City of York Council
Hello Lamp Post
InLinkUK
Smart Cambridge - Cambridgeshire County Council
Barrier Removal Award
Connecting Cambridgeshire Enabling Digital Delivery (EDD) team
InLinkUK
London Borough of Southwark
Openreach
Prysmian Group. The Karona Overblow System
StrattoOpencell's mobile connectivity as a service - Delivering in-building coverage from all UK MNOs
Westminster City Council
SME Service Provider of the Year
Esendex
Excell Group
Glide Business
Final Mile Award
Airband Community Internet
Blu Wireless - Liverpool 5G Testbed
Excell Group
Gigaclear's Fibre-to-thePremises Service
Openreach
PCCW Global Networks (UK) plc
Prysmian Group. The Karona Overblow System
To find out who wins, book your ticket to Connected Britain 2019!
