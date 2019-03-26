UK's most innovative players revealed as Total Telecom releases shortlist for Connected Britain Awards 2019

Total Telecom has released the shortlist for the Connected Britain Awards 2019. The awards will celebrate the UK's most ambitious digital infrastructure projects, as the country looks to continue the rollout of 5G and FTTH services. Spread across 10 categories, the awards will celebrate innovation and accomplishment across the UK's fixed line and mobile telecommunications sectors. This year saw a sharp increase in the number of entries received, with 74 companies making the final shortlist…

Total Telecom has released the shortlist for the Connected Britain Awards 2019. The awards will celebrate the UK's most ambitious digital infrastructure projects, as the country looks to continue the rollout of 5G and FTTH services.

Spread across 10 categories, the awards will celebrate innovation and accomplishment across the UK's fixed line and mobile telecommunications sectors.

This year saw a sharp increase in the number of entries received, with 74 companies making the final shortlist.

"2019 could be a pivotal year for connectivity in the UK, with the country looking to rollout 5G mobile network services and dramatically increase fibre penetration on the fixed line side of the industry. The judges have been really impressed with the number and quality of the entries we've received – hence the short list is not exactly what you would call short! With such a high level of entries this year, the judges will certainly have their work cut out picking the winners," said Chris Kelly, chair of the Connected Britain Awards Judging Panel.

The Connected Britain Awards 2019 official shortlist is as follows:

The Superfast Award

Community Fibre

Essex County Council - Superfast Essex

Hyperoptic

JT Group Ltd - Gigabit Jersey - 1Gb/s Island

Nottinghamshire County Council

PCCW Global Networks (UK) plc

Prysmian Group. The Karona Overblow System

Stockport Council

Community Improvement Award

Bridgeworks

Good Things Foundation

O2

Office for National Statistics Data Science Campus - Data Science STEM Ambassadors

TrueSpeed

Wildanet Ltd

Yorcoms Ltd - #DigitalSelby

Digital Skills Awards

Brent Start (Brent Council)

HIVE

Pickr

Leicestershire County Council

Northumberland County Council Digital Team

Office for National Statistics Data Science Campus - Knowledge Exchange Programme

One Digital partnership (hosted by Age UK)

Superfast Dorset team, part of Dorset Council

Wigan Council pioneer for iDEA

The IoT Award

Anthropos Digital Health Limited

Blu Wireless

CleanCar.io

Collision Management Systems - Real-time Crash Detection for Connected Vehicles

Dojo by Bullguard, Product: Dojo Intelligent IoT Security Platform (DIP)

Homelync

O2 (O2 Smart Compliance)

Wireless Connectivity Award

BT Complete Wi-Fi

FarrPoint

InLinkUK

ITS Technology Group

StrattoOpencell - Serving up Connectivity for Wimbledon

The Highland Council

Worcestershire 5G Consortium

Fibre Connectivity Award

3-GIS

ADTRAN partnership with Community Fibre

ADTRAN -XGS-PON

CityFibre

FarrPoint

Gigaclear's Fibre-to-the-Premises Service

Hyperoptic

ITS Technology Group

JT Group Ltd - Gigabit Jersey - JT's full-fibre network infrastructure

KCOM

London Borough of Southwark

Prysmian Group, The Karona Overblow System

TalkTalk

TrueSpeed

Smart City Initiative

City of London

City of York Council

Hello Lamp Post

InLinkUK

Smart Cambridge - Cambridgeshire County Council

Barrier Removal Award

Connecting Cambridgeshire Enabling Digital Delivery (EDD) team

InLinkUK

London Borough of Southwark

Openreach

Prysmian Group. The Karona Overblow System

StrattoOpencell's mobile connectivity as a service - Delivering in-building coverage from all UK MNOs

Westminster City Council

SME Service Provider of the Year

Esendex

Excell Group

Glide Business

Final Mile Award

Airband Community Internet

Blu Wireless - Liverpool 5G Testbed

Excell Group

Gigaclear's Fibre-to-thePremises Service

Openreach

PCCW Global Networks (UK) plc

Prysmian Group. The Karona Overblow System

To find out who wins, book your ticket to Connected Britain 2019!