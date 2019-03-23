China to lead the world on 5G by 2025

China will become the biggest market for 5G by 2025, according to a new report published by the GSMA. The report suggests that China will see 460 million 5G connections by 2025…

The report suggests that China will see 460 million 5G connections by 2025, 28 per cent of the country's total mobile connections.

“Our new report outlines how China’s mobile industry has been a key driver of economic growth, inclusion and modernisation – creating a new generation of digital consumers and transforming industry and society,” said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA.

“After spending billions over the last decade deploying 4G networks to all corners of the country, Chinese mobile operators are now set to invest a further RMB401 billion ($58 billion) over the next two years to prepare for and begin 5G rollouts, laying the groundwork for China to become one of the world’s leading 5G markets.”

China is expected to be among the first countries in the world to rollout 5G services, later this year. With neighbouring Korea aiming for an April 2019 rollout for 5G, China is expected to begin launching 5G services by the second half of 2019.