Hong Kong regulator names recipients of 26GHz-28GHz spectrum

Hong Kong's Office of Communications Authority (OFCA) has confirmed that three companies will participate in the city's forthcoming 26-28GHz spectrum auction.

China Mobile HK, Hong Kong Telecommunications and SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited, have all been allocated an initial allowance of 400MHz of spectrum.

Notably, Hutchison 3 said that it would not be taking part in the auction, claiming it had already secured enough spectrum to launch 5G services in Hong Kong.

The three telcos are believed to have satisfied the broad criteria for spectrum allocation, but will now face a more in depth check from OFCA.

Hong Kong is set to launch commercial 5G mobile services in the second half of 2019. It is expected to auction off mid-range spectrum in the 3.3GHz and 3.5GHz band in the second quarter of 2019.

However, the city will not allocate low band 5G spectrums in the 600MHz and 700MHz band until July 2021, according to reports in the Chinese press.