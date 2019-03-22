We need to talk about copper – Openreach begins gigabit consultation with UK telcos

Openreach has launched a consultation period with the UK's leading telcos, to help it upgrade customers and businesses to gigabit speed broadband connections. Openreach will consult with its wholesale Communications Provider (CP) customers, such as TalkTalk, Sky and BT, on how best to upgrade their retail customers to next generation, gigabit capable broadband services…

Openreach has launched a consultation period with the UK's leading telcos, to help it upgrade customers and businesses to gigabit speed broadband connections.

Openreach will consult with its wholesale Communications Provider (CP) customers, such as TalkTalk, Sky and BT, on how best to upgrade their retail customers to next generation, gigabit capable broadband services. The consultation will centre around strategies for migrating customers off of copper-based services to full fibre networks.

The UK's Digital Minister, Margot James, said that it was imperative that UK consumers and businesses were offered next generation connectivity as soon as possible.

"We're building a Britain that's fit for the future, and our plans for a national full fibre broadband network underpin our modern Industrial Strategy. Upgrading to gigabit capable connections will benefit homes and businesses all across the UK. I welcome Openreach's consultation on how to make this process as simple and efficient as possible whilst ensuring a competitive market is in place for all consumers and infrastructure providers," said the UK's Minister for Digital, Margot James.

Opernreach's MD for customer and commercial propositions, Katie Milligan, said that in many cases consumers were unaware of the levels of service available to them.

“More than 16 million homes and businesses could order better broadband connections over our network right now, so we’d encourage everyone to check the services available to them and upgrade today," she said.

“At the same time, we’re consulting with broadband providers to decide how and when we upgrade customers to even faster, more reliable and future-proof, full fibre broadband.

“Our new network will place the UK at the forefront of the global digital race and provide a major boost to the UK economy, so we’re determined to create a plan that will benefit of every UK community, by upgrading customers quickly, smoothly and affordably.

“We believe this consultation is crucial to that process, and it will support further investment from across the industry. We’re really ambitious about upgrading the UK to the fastest, most reliable broadband there is.”

Openreach expects to turn off its copper-based telecoms network in 2025. The new consultation is expected to last for six weeks and will conclude on the 3rd of May.

