Gigaclear delivers gigabit fibre broadband to Britain's worst connected street

A street in Gloucestershire, hailed as Britain's worst connected street, has now been connected to cutting edge fibre to the home (FTTH) services, thanks to a network expansion by Gigaclear.

Green Meadows Park in Bamfurlong previously averaged download speeds of just 0.14Mbps, making it Britain's slowest street for fixed line broadband.

The 18-month project involved the laying of 380km of fibre optic cabling, as art of Phase Two of the Fastershire initiative.

Residents of Green Meadows Park can now receive gigabit speed FTTH services, courtesy of Gigaclear.

“We believe passionately in the importance of digital inclusion for all, no matter how rural their chosen home or business is, and we are delighted that our network is bringing best in class broadband speeds to residents of Green Meadows Park in partnership with Fastershire. We hear time and again how an excellent internet connection can really transform lives, be it accessing important social and retail services remotely or simply keeping in touch with family members living far away,” said Gigaclear's Joe Frost.

In total, Phase Two of the Fastershire initiative is expected to boost connectivity for around 70,000 homes and businesses across the UK.

