Hyperoptic wins contract with UK housing association to deliver 20,000 FTTH connections

Hyperoptic has secured a contract to connect 20,000 properties to its full fibre network from UK housing association, Network Homes.

Hyperoptic has secured a number of contracts in the social housing sector in recent months, helping the UK to reduce tits digital divide.

“The social housing sector has been a key focus for Hyperoptic since our inception in 2011. Today, it is estimated that 11.3 million adults in the UK remain digitally excluded and 37% of people that are digitally excluded are social housing tenants. Connecting tenants to the UK’s fastest broadband at affordable price points is just one part of us helping to fix this situation - we also offer digital skills training and flexible products, such as rolling contracts and a low-price broadband-only service,” Floyd Widener, managing director of commercial at Hyperoptic.

The deal will see Hyperoptic provide 20,000 FTTH connections across 36 local authority areas in London, Hertfordshire and the South East.

Since 2011, Hyperoptic has provided FTTH services to 160,000 social housing properties. Network Homes' head of asset management, Suraj Shah, said that the deal with Hyperoptic would have a significant affect on the quality of lives of its company's tenants.

“We chose to work with Hyperoptic based on the high-quality service they have offered to us and our tenants. We already had a small number of properties connected to their network but based on our experience of working with them and great feedback from our tenants this new deal expands this to our entire housing portfolio.”

