CityFibre identifies 1m homes as Bournemouth and Northampton get the green light for FTTH

UK fibre to the home (FTTH) specialist, CityFibre, has confirmed that it will add the cities of Bournemouth and Northampton to its full fibre roll out programme.

Bournemouth and Northampton are the eleventh and twelfth cities to be added to CityFibre's rollout roster, and complete phase one of the company's plans. CityFibre has now identified 1 million homes across 12 cities to receive FTTH services by 2021.

“At CityFibre we are leading the charge to switch over the UK from the copper wires of the past to the fibre of the future. Full fibre is the only infrastructure fit to power our economy in the digital age," said Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre.

“Our roll-outs are gathering momentum and we’re now focusing on selecting the next wave of cities in the programme.”

In partnership with Vodafone, CityFibre has pans to deliver 5 million FTTH connections by 2025 – playing a crucial role in safeguarding the UK's digital economy.

“Full fibre can help fuel everything from hi-tech businesses to connected classrooms and buffer-free households. It will boost the local economies and improve people’s lives. We look forward to bringing the benefits of Vodafone Gigafast Broadband to residents and businesses in Bournemouth and Northampton later this year,” said Neil Blagden, director of digital and commercial operations at Vodafone UK.

The first phase of CityFibre and Vodafone's gigabit rollout will cover properties in Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, Peterborough, Coventry, Edinburgh, Stirling, Huddersfield, Huddersfield, Cambridge, Southend-On-Sea, Bournemouth and Northampton.

The company will invest £75m in Bournemouth and Northampton, bringing the total phase one investment to £560m. This investment will scale up to £2.5bn during phase two of the rollout, which will target an additional 27 towns and cities across the country.

CityFibre and Vodafone will be discussing the progress of their FTTH rollout initiative at this year's Connected Britain event in London. Held from the 18-19 June 2019, the event will bring together the key stakeholders from the UK's fixed line and mobile connectivity sectors. Click here to find out how you can be involved in the event.

