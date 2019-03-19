Huawei confirmed as industry leader for innovation, filing 5,405 patents in 2018

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has been confirmed as the most innovative company in the global telecoms sector, after it filed a record number of patents with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) last year…

Huawei filed a total of 5,405 patents in 2018, as it continued to drive innovation in the mobile telecoms sector.

"It's an all-time record by anyone,” said WIPO director general Francis Gurry.

“This is really quite extraordinary. Historically, this is a momentous occasion, this is something that is really a very, very significant result," he added.

Huawei was the biggest filer of patents from any industry in 2018, comfortably beating second placed Mitsubishi Corporation, who filed 2,812 patent applications, and third placed Intel Corp of the US, who filed 2,404 applications.

Huawei has currently secured over 30 commercial contracts for 5G rollout programmes with network operators around the world. It has shipped over 25,000 5G base stations to customers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The record number of patents filed by Huawei in 2018 underlines its credentials as one of the biggest investors in 5G on the planet.

