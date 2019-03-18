UK firm secures £25m investment to fast track multi cloud services for public sector

UKCloud has secured a £25 million investment from Digital Alpha Advisors LLC, to facilitate the digital transformation of UK public services through the provision of multi cloud services. The investment will allow UKCloud to transform the digital infrastructure of resource…

UKCloud has secured a £25 million investment from Digital Alpha Advisors LLC, to facilitate the digital transformation of UK public services through the provision of multi cloud services.

The investment will allow UKCloud to transform the digital infrastructure of resource-constrained public sector organisations.

The investment was welcomed by the UK's Digital Minister, Margot James, who said that the UK remained committed to being a leader for digital transformation initiatives.

“We are committed to making the UK the best place to start and grow a digital business and I’m delighted to see UKCloud attracting funding from international investors to scale up their operations. This is another vote of confidence in our talented sector and will help us maintain our reputation as the leading destination in Europe for inward investment,” she said.

Digital Alpha enjoys a strategic collaboration with US tech giant Cisco Systems. The investment will support the development of teams and technologies behind the UKCloud multi-cloud platform, allowing UKCloud to scale up its operations.

“We believe that in collaborating with UKCloud to deliver leading cloud technology solutions, we have the ability to help enable real transformation of essential government services. With unique requirements and extremely diverse operations, digital technology deployed in the sector has to meet the highest standards of security and reliability. Cisco and UKCloud have developed a strong working relationship with the aim of helping to support the UK’s digitisation plans with meaningful business transformation,” said Scot Gardner, chief executive, Cisco UK & Ireland.

