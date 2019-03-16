Reliance Jio more than twice as fast as its nearest competitor in February

Reliance Jio retained its crown as India's fastest mobile network, averaging download speeds of 20.9Mbps in the month of February, according to a report in the Economic Times of India. In second place…

Reliance Jio retained its crown as India's fastest mobile network, averaging download speeds of 20.9Mbps in the month of February, according to a report in the Economic Times of India.

In second place, Bharti Airtel managed download speeds of 9.4Mbps.

Vodafone was the next fastest network, with an average download speed of 6.7Mbps. However, this result was skewed slightly, as the Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) still reports on the recently merged Vodafone and Idea Cellular's network performances separately. Idea Cellular's average speed of just 5.7Mbps during February would have dragged Vodafone's score down.

When it came to upload speeds, the league table was reversed. Vodafone was the best performing network, averaging speeds of 6Mbps, followed by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

India remains one of the toughest markets for telcos to turn a profit in. Reliance Jio has recently called on the Indian government to do more to incentivise the rollout of mobile and fixed line next generation networks in the country. As things stand, Reliance Jio is set to launch 5G mobile services in India by the end of 2020.

Reliance Jio has been at the heart of India's digital revolution, since it launched ultra-low-cost data tariffs and handsets available to its subscribers across its 4G networks on the sub-continent.

