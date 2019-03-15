The Philippines delays the launch of its third telco until 2021

The Philippines' has delayed the launch of its third telco, Mislatel, until 2021, according to stakeholders in the firm. Representatives from Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation released a statement to the media…

The Philippines' has delayed the launch of its third telco, Mislatel, until 2021, according to stakeholders in the firm.

Representatives from Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation released a statement to the media, saying that the launch would be delayed from the second half of 2020 to early 2021.

“With the delay in the resolution of its franchise, Mislatel’s planned start of commercial operations has been moved further to early 2021 from the initial expected commencement date of late 2020, under the consideration that its CPCN will be awarded by March,” Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp. said.

President Duterte has called for the formation of a third telco as soon as possible, to breath fresh competition into the Filipino telecoms sector and expedite the rollout of 5G services across the Southeast Asian nation.

In November last year Mislatel pledged to install 1,000 towers across the Philippines over the next 12 months – an ambitious target for any operator, with cell tower construction. The company has also pledged to provide superfast broadband speeds of at least 27Mbps to 37.03 per cent of the population. Ultimately, Mislatel has said that it will provide speeds of 55Mbps to 84.01 per cent of the Filipino population.

Should Mislatel fail to deliver on any of its service level commitments, it could forfeit a $266m performance bond, which it paid to the government upon its formation.

Also in the news:

The Philippines backs Huawei on 5G security

Third Filipino telco to match Globe and Smart within three years

Philippines names date for formation of third telco