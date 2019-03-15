Friday, 15 March 2019

Telecom Italia backs Gubitosi ahead of boardroom showdown

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 15 March 19

TIM's boardroom is currently embroiled in an epic power struggle between two of its biggest shareholders

  The board of Italy's incumbent telecoms operator, Telecoms Italia (TIM), has thrown its weight behind current CEO, Luigi Gubitosi, ahead of a boardroom showdown scheduled for later this month. The TIM boardroom is split between directors representing the company's largest shareholder…

 

The board of Italy's incumbent telecoms operator, Telecoms Italia (TIM), has thrown its weight behind current CEO, Luigi Gubitosi, ahead of a boardroom showdown scheduled for later this month. The TIM boardroom is split between directors representing the company's largest shareholder, Vivendi, and those representing the interests of US activist fund, Elliott Management.

Luigi Gubitosi replaced Amos Genish as CEO of Telecom Italia in November 2018, as TIM looked to quell the growing rift in its boardroom. However, Gubitosi and TIM's chairman Fulvio Conti have been accused by Vivendi of ignoring corporate governance guidelines in order to side with the Elliott Management agenda.

However, TIM's board of directors issued a statement last night, giving Gubitosi their full support.

"The revocation of the powers of Mr Amos Genish was consequent on a gradual loss of faith in his capacities to effectively tackle the market conditions, as resulted from the circumstance that the strategic plan he himself had pursued was not giving the expected results, to the point of forcing the Company to first carry out a significant writedown of its goodwill and then issue a profit warning," a company spokesperson said.

"The attribution of powers to Mr Luigi Gubitosi represented, and represents, the best possible solution for the Company and for all its Shareholders, also taking account of the need to minimise the risks deriving from the continuation of periods of uncertainty. The Board therefore reaffirms its full confidence in the work of Mr Luigi Gubitosi."

Also in the news

TIM sacks CEO as board loses patience with CEO

TIM appoints new CEO to steady the ship

Italian government wants one single provider for FTTH services

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry