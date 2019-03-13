RingCentral and Ericsson to offer new VoLTE cloud solution for enterprise customers

RingCentral has teamed up with Ericsson to launch its new pre-verified and pre-integrated communications solution, enabling service providers to bring Voice over LTE (VoLTE) cloud communications solutions to global enterprises…

RingCentral has teamed up with Ericsson to launch its new pre-verified and pre-integrated communications solution, enabling service providers to bring Voice over LTE (VoLTE) cloud communications solutions to global enterprises.

RingCentral will use Ericsson's VoLTE for Unified Communication (UC) solution to integrate its carrier solutions with IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) networks, enabling service providers to deliver differentiated offerings to the enterprise market faster than Over the Top (OTT) or non-VoLTE based Unified Communications services.

“IMS is a future-proof technology for IP-based communication networks, ensuring global interoperability and scalability. The RingCentral cloud solution has proven success in the enterprise and carrier markets and provides an opportunity for service providers to monetize their IMS investments while extending their VoLTE services to enterprise customers.

"A pre-verified and pre-tested solution gives service providers significantly less capex, lower lifecycle management cost and faster time to market. Ultimately service providers will become a one-stop shop for enterprises’ complete connectivity needs,” said Monica Zethzon, head of Solution Area Communication Services at Ericsson.

RingCentral's VP for Carriers, Yann Le Merle will be speaking at this year's Carriers World event. Le Merle will be taking part in a lively panel debate, entitled "Cloud and enterprise ICT: the new hunting ground for the wholesale operator". Click here to find out how you can be involved in the show.

