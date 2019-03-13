Telia and Telxius sign multi terabit network sharing deal

Wholesale heavyweights Telia Carrier and Telxius have announced plans to combine their respective networks, massively increasing their combined capacity offering. As part of the agreement, the pair will combine transatlantic capacity from Telxius' new 6…

Wholesale heavyweights Telia Carrier and Telxius have announced plans to combine their respective networks, massively increasing their combined capacity offering.

As part of the agreement, the pair will combine transatlantic capacity from Telxius' new 6,600 km MAREA cable system with Telia Carrier’s European backbone network.

The deal will provide both operators with extra network muscle, while simultaneously creating a bridge linking the US with Europe and the MENA region.

“This is one of the largest European capacity projects in recent years and by combining our extensive European network across 100 PoPs in Europe with Telxius’ Spanish footprint and the Marea cable system, this is a perfect, end-to-end fit.’ said Ivo Pascucci, VP of sales, Telia Carrier.

"Apart from the obvious benefits of additional capacity and lower latency within Europe and towards the US, we are delighted to work with such a strong partner in this and other projects,” he added.

MAREA is billed as the highest capacity subsea cabling system in the world, boasting 200Tbps capacity across 8 fibre pairs.

“MAREA is the highest capacity cable system in the world offering a key diverse route across the Atlantic. Telxius and Telia Carrier both work with the world’s largest operators, content providers and enterprises, who will now also benefit from this deployment,” said Enrique Valdés, VP of Sales, Telxius. “This partnership was perfect for us and we’re confident that our combined strengths will contribute to realising the full potential of the Marea subsea cable system.”

