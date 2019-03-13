NetComm wins interoperability certification for its GFast 212MHz solutions

Next generation network technology specialists, NetComm, have announced that two of their key GFast 212MHz Fibre-to-the-Distribution-Point (FTTdp) products have been awarded interoperability certification by the Broadband Forum's (BFF) ID337i2 Gfast/212MHz interoperability test plan. Testing was conducted at the University of New Hampshire's Interoperability Lab…

Next generation network technology specialists, NetComm, have announced that two of their key GFast 212MHz Fibre-to-the-Distribution-Point (FTTdp) products have been awarded interoperability certification by the Broadband Forum's (BFF) ID337i2 Gfast/212MHz interoperability test plan.

Testing was conducted at the University of New Hampshire's Interoperability Lab, NetComm’s NDD-4110 Gfast Distribution Point Unit (DPU) and NDD-0300 Gfast Network Termination Device (NTD) were officially certified as being compliant with the BBF ID337i2 Gfast/212MHz interoperability test plan.

“This is a fantastic achievement from our engineering teams and underlines our position as a world leader in the development of GFast 212MHz technology," said Adrian Macarthur-King, NetComm Chief Engineering Officer.

“Our engineers have worked hard alongside the BBF, UNH-IOL and the industry's leading GFast silicon technology partners to reach this goal of GFast 212MHz interoperability for our key FTTdp products.

“NetComm has engineered innovative products and worked closely with industry partners through a series of Plugfest events at UNH-IOL to refine the test plan, identify issues in the implementation and develop and deploy improvements to the products to achieve the highest possible level of interoperability.

“Achieving this accreditation now means that operators around the world will be able to use these market leading NetComm products alongside GFast equipment from any other vendor that also achieves the same BBF interoperability accreditation.”

The certification means that NetComm's products can now be used by operators alongside any other similarly compliant GFast 212MHz equipment from other equipment vendors on their broadband network deployments anywhere in the world – a move that will open up the market and facilitate faster Gfast deployment.

You can stay up to date with all the developments from Europe's fixed line broadband sector at Total Telecom's forthcoming Gigabit Access + Networks 4.0 event. Held in Cologne from the 2nd–3rd April 2019, Gigabit Access + Networks 4.0 will continue to explore the technologies and strategies telcos are adopting to deliver access network upgrades, whilst also taking a wider look at the future of the network. Click here to find out how you can be involved in the show.