BT brings gigabit WIFI to Northern Ireland

BT is to launch its InLink service in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast, bringing ultrafast public WIFI and free VoIP calls to the city for the first time. BT will invest £2.7 million launching the hugely successful InLink service in Belfast, following successful deployment in a host of cities across the UK…

BT is to launch its InLink service in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast, bringing ultrafast public WIFI and free VoIP calls to the city for the first time.

BT will invest £2.7 million launching the hugely successful InLink service in Belfast, following successful deployment in a host of cities across the UK.

InLink points provide free access to the UK's fastest public WIFI, free calls to landlines and mobiles, as well as free mobile charging points and access to other digital services.

“As Belfast builds on its growing reputation as a centre of digital innovation, it’s great to see another development for the public and businesses which supports our digital ambition and strategic vision to develop our Smart City credentials," said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Deirdre Hargey.

“In addition to this, the technology being provided will offer greater connectivity for the public, helping to increase footfall on our high street, and aid retail and economic growth as a result,” she added.

InLink services have been touted as a key step in reducing Britain's digital divide, providing free access to gigabit capable WIFI and next generation connectivity in locations across the country. The services are delivered at no public cost, as funding is derived from the advertising the InLink terminals attract.

“At BT, we want to offer greater connectivity for everyone. Digital equality is really important to us, as we want everyone to be able to get online for free, and this project will provide the infrastructure to better help all those who live and work in Belfast," said Paul Murnaghan, director of BT’s Enterprise Division.

“We are pleased that we can now offer these benefits to local people and welcome the support from Belfast City Council and the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce in our ambition to help make Belfast one of the UK’s most digitally connected cities.

“Our InLink service is already transforming high streets across Britain, removing unwanted payphones and giving streets a modern facelift with our compact and free of charge Wi-Fi and digital services.”

Also in the news:

BT Group strengthens boardroom with key appointment

Brits will kiss goodbye to Roam Like At Home, in the event of a Hard Brexit

BT CTIO: UK telecoms sector moving towards a pivotal period