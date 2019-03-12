T-Mobile begins 5G network build out in Austria

Following the conclusion of the Austrian 5G spectrum auction last week, T-Mobile has announced that it will begin its 5G network build in Austria. T-Mobile spent €57 million at Austria’s spectrum auction…

T-Mobile spent €57 million at Austria’s spectrum auction, acquiring 110MHz of spectrum with which to launch its 5G offering in 2020.

"With this frequency-spectrum auction, T-Mobile Austria has laid a solid foundation for the fastest possible 5G deployment in Austria. With our investment of €57 million, we are making a clear commitment to Austria's digital future. In just a few weeks we will be able to offer the first customers mobile broadband at fibre-optic speed over 5G," says T-Mobile CEO Andreas Bierwirth on the results of the 5G frequency auction.

"Thanks to our successful bidding strategy, we were able to ensure homogeneous frequency coverage throughout Austria. The homogeneity allows us to guarantee maximum performance in the 5G network. Having been awarded the best network in Austria in the last connect test, we will continue to do everything we can to offer our customers the best network in the country".

T-Mobile will receive the licences for its spectrum at the end of March, at which point it will deploy the first 25 base stations in its network.

Austria is expected to launch fully commercialised 5H mobile network services in 2020. In total, Austrian telcos spent over €188 million at the country’s 5G spectrum auction.

