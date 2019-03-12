Vodafone boosts 4G coverage in Australia

Vodafone Australia has announced plans to boost 4G availability in New South Wales, by refarming spectrum in the 2,1000 MHz band. Vodafone currently uses the 2,100MHz spectrum for traffic on its 3G networks. Vodafone&rsquo…

Vodafone Australia has announced plans to boost 4G availability in New South Wales, by refarming spectrum in the 2,1000 MHz band.

Vodafone currently uses the 2,100MHz spectrum for traffic on its 3G networks.

Vodafone’s chief technology officer, Kevin Millroy said the work reflected the changing usage behaviour of Vodafone’s customers in the area,

“We are always working to give our customers the best possible network experience. Over recent years we have seen huge changes to the traffic carried on Vodafone’s mobile network,” he said.

“Our mobile customers are using more and more data. Over 90 percent use the 4G network, with 4G data usage across our network increasing by 58 per cent during 2018.

“This upgrade will ensure the 4G network gets a capacity boost, so more of our customers can use their data to stream their favourite content or use social media, while still keeping our 3G network strong. Once the work is complete in each state, we will be delivering even better service to more than 90 per cent of Vodafone’s mobile subscribers across Australian metro areas.”

While the upgrade will significantly boost 4G coverage in the area, the refarming of the 2,100MHz spectrum will render some older, 3G only handsets obsolete.

“A small number of older mobile devices that are only compatible with 3G 2100MHz spectrum won’t work when the spectrum becomes part of the 4G network. We encourage those customers to get in touch with us before the work begins to ensure there is no interruption to their service,” said Millroy.

