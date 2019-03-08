Zzoomm and ADTRAN to deploy 10Gbps broadband to UK homes and businesses

Newly formed fibre to the home player, Zzoomm, has announced plans to offer speeds of 10Gbps on its fibre networks, in partnership with ADTRAN. ADTRAN will provide Zzoomm with its XGS-PON solution and equipment, which will enable users to access speeds of up to 10Gbps. ADTRAN will also provide engineering support for the design and testing of the new infrastructure…

Newly formed fibre to the home player, Zzoomm, has announced plans to offer speeds of 10Gbps on its fibre networks, in partnership with ADTRAN.

ADTRAN will provide Zzoomm with its XGS-PON solution and equipment, which will enable users to access speeds of up to 10Gbps. ADTRAN will also provide engineering support for the design and testing of the new infrastructure, the company said in a statement to the press.

“This is all about future proofing - 10 years ago, one Gigabit was considered sufficient to meet future speed needs but this is no longer the case," said Matthew Hare, chief executive, Zzoomm.

“Working with ADTRAN, we are building out a robust infrastructure that’s fit for the coming decades. Zzoomm will deliver 10 Gigabit speeds to homes and businesses – both downloads and uploads - in towns and suburbs, some 400 to 500 times* faster than the average speeds across copper infrastructure.

“We are targeting hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses that are still hampered by ageing copper infrastructure. They will no longer be hamstrung by dated communications networks with Zzoomm’s new full fibre network,” he said.

Adtran is rolling out its XGS-PON solution across Europe and the US, with the Zzoomm partnership being a good opportunity to showcase the potential of this speed boosting tech.

“We are enabling operators across Europe, like Zzoomm, to make significant progress in connecting homes and businesses to advanced services that enhance subscriber experience and quality of life," said Ronan Kelly, ADTRAN chief technology officer for EMEA and APAC.

“This partnership is another proof-point that the market is choosing 10G PON technology over 1G PON variants deployed over the last two decades.”

