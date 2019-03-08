Orange sharpens its focus on boardroom diversity

European telecoms giant, Orange, has launched its workplace equality policy, which aims to redress the gender imbalance in the telecoms sector. “Orange has made workplace gender equality a priority and a strategic focus for several years…

“Orange has made workplace gender equality a priority and a strategic focus for several years. We are very proud to see that the efforts made have enabled Orange to become a model company in this area! This encourages us to continue our policy and our efforts, which, to be effective, must be maintained over time,” said Valérie Le Boulanger, head of group human resources.

The new policy will govern Orange's recruitment decisions going forward and is part of the company's ongoing efforts to increase the number of women in senior leadership positions. Orange has already achieved 33 per cent representation for women in its senior executive committee and has aspirations to raise this level further.

The company is also investing significantly in increasing the number of women who pursue technical careers with the company.

"Orange supports the recruitment of women to fill technical positions through classes for female technicians, project managers and engineers. After a 6 to 12-month work-study course, the women are put forward for vacant positions within the company. In total, 436 women at Orange have benefited from these classes since 2012, and 104 are currently in training," the company said in a statement to the press.

