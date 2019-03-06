Wednesday, 06 March 2019

US lawmakers to meet next week over Sprint and T-Mobile merger

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 06 March 19

The proposed merger would create the US' third biggest telco, however the deal is still pending regulatory approval

The US House of Representatives plan to hold an official hearing to discuss the proposed merger between US telecoms heavyweights T-Mobile and Sprint as early as next week, according to a report by Reuters

US lawmakers will meet on the 12th March to discuss the impact of the proposed merger on the US telecoms sector. 

"A House of Representatives Judiciary subcommittee will examine the potential impact of the proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile on consumers, workers and the Internet," a US government spokesperson told Reuters.

The proposed merger would create America's third biggest telco, with the size and scale to challenge the US' big two, AT&T and Verizon. 

Proponents of the deal say that the merger will help to streamline the rollout of 5G services in the US, as the newly formed entity would have an enormous and diverse block of 5G spectrum at its disposal. 

However, trade union leaders have raised concerns that the deal would cost around 30,000 jobs, mainly in the US' retail sector, while simultaneously lining the pockets of the pair' foreign owned parent companies. 

