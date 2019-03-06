Telia and Nokia to launch FWA 5G offering in Finland

Pan European telco Telia Group is to step up its focus on 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), by launching Nokia's FastMile technology in Finland. The FastMile gateway is compatible with both 4G and 5G spectrum and is fully compliant with the 3GPP New Radio release 15 standards…

The FastMile gateway is compatible with both 4G and 5G spectrum and is fully compliant with the 3GPP New Radio release 15 standards.

“We have kicked off 5G with projects with industrial customers. Now the terminal market seems to be accelerating from anticipated schedules and the first terminals relevant to consumers are entering the market. We have developed 5G technology with our trusted partner Nokia, and now we are continuing our cooperation on the front line as we test how the 5G FWA gateway works and how it creates value for our customers,” says Janne Koistinen, 5G program director, Telia Finland.

In September 2018, Telia launched a pre-commercial 5G network in Helsinki, where it continues to test and develop its 5G services. The company also went live with limited commercial 5G networks in January 2019, when the Finnish spectrum licences came into effect.

Telia expects to complete the first consumer pilots with Nokia's FastMile technology.

Finland is expected to be one of the first movers on 5G in Europe, with the Scandinavian and Baltic nations continuing to lead the way on mobile network innovation.

