Tata and Syniverse combine to create world’s first 5G ready IPX network interconnection

Tata Communications and Syniverse have extended their collaboration to launch the world's first end-to-end IPX network interconnection partnership.

The agreement will provide operators with better visibility and data management capabilities across their interconnected networks.

“Syniverse is the world’s most connected company and the partnership will help further both our and Tata Communications’ abilities to provide improved service assurance between our respective customers that goes beyond ‘best effort’ connectivity," said Dean Douglas, chief executive officer and president at Syniverse.

"Our customers gain the added value of improved performance, quality and route diversity, while also gaining access to our underlying capabilities that are supporting 5G and IoT.

“Our partnership essentially offers the market a single way to access direct reach offered by two distinct and georedundant IPX networks. It allows our customers to work with one company while gaining the benefits of each company’s strengths,” he said.

As part of the agreement, Tata Communications and Syniverse will leverage their combined IPX networks to significantly increase their reach. The companies' customers will gain access to over 25,000 diameter roaming routes, in addition to enhanced monitoring and reporting capabilities.

“By joining forces with Syniverse, we’re one step closer to our goal of creating an environment where everything and everyone can become seamlessly connected, anywhere in the world,” said Anthony Bartolo, chief product officer at Tata Communications.

“As our customers leverage next-generation IoT and mobility services to drive their digital transformation, they need a solid foundation to ensure that they are able to capture, move and manage information seamlessly and securely worldwide. The powerful combination of Tata Communications’ and Syniverse’s capabilities and global reach will enable them to do just that,” he added.

Syniverse and Tata Communications' customers will now be able to access Tata's MOVE mobility and IoT platform, which connects around 30 per cent of the world's internet routes.

