Liquid Telecom appoints new CEO to oversee Uganda expansion

Pan-African telco, Liquid Telecom, has appointed a new CEO to head up its operations in Uganda.

Dennis Keko Kahindi took up the reins at Liquid Telcom Uganda with effect of the 1st of March 2019 and will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth in the East African nation.

“Dennis is the ideal person to lead Liquid Telecom Uganda on its next phase of growth,” said Adil El Youssefi, CEO East Africa Region, Liquid Telecom.

“His talent, vision and insight will help cement recent customer successes, create new customer relationships and build on the company’s reputation for communications innovation. Attracting a business leader of this calibre to lead Liquid Telecom Uganda is testament to the company’s reputation in this important market,” he added.

Kahindi brings a wealth of regional industry experience to the role, having previously served as Business Lead for Oracle in Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda. He also served as the Country Manager for Microsoft in Uganda and Rwanda.

Kahindi completed his MBA at the United States University in Nairobi, Kenya.

Liquid telecom owns and operates Africa’s largest independent full fibre network. Running from Cairo in the north to Cape town in the south, the network spans 70,000km.