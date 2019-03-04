Monday, 04 March 2019

Hutch and Telefonica target multi-nationals with launch of joint enterprise services

The partnership will initially be launched in Italy through Hutch's Wind Tre brand, with launches in Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Sweden to follow

CK Hutchison and Telefonica will team up to offer joint fixed, mobile and digital services to up to 1.8 billion enterprise customers across the world. 

The two have agreed to focus their efforts on servicing large enterprise and multi-national customers.  The partnership will allow the two telecoms giants to combine their respective geographical footprints to create a range of cost saving synergies by leveraging huge economies of scale. 

As part of the agreement, CK Hutchison's 3 Group Europe will join Telefonica's partner programme, which already has operations in 65 countries across the world, providing services to 1.8 billion customers.  

“We are very pleased with the alliance with CKH IOD, its amazing track record and the synergies that will create. It will reinforce our Partners Program as a way to jointly capture the opportunities that digital transformation offers our customers. We are confident that this agreement will bring important benefits to both our Groups and continue to enhance our strong network of telco partners across the world,” said Jacobo García-Palencia, global director of Strategic Alliances at Telefónica, said.

The partnership does not extend to the companies' operations in the UK, where the pair have decided not to collaborate. The O2 and Three UK brands will continue to exist and compete independently, a CK Hutchison spokesperson said. 

O2 and Three will both be participating in the Connected Britain event in London, later this year. Held from the 18-19th June 2019, the event will bring together the key stakeholders from the UK's connectivity landscape. Click here to find out how you can be a part of the show. 

