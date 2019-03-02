CityFibre appoints new COO to expedite the UK’s full fibre revolution

Full fibre network specialist, CityFibre, has appointed a new chief operating officer, to oversee the rollout of some 5 million fibre to the home connections to UK homes and businesses by 2025. Simon Holden brings a huge amount of experience to the role, spending 18 years as a partner at international financial giant Goldman Sachs…

Simon Holden brings a huge amount of experience to the role, spending 18 years as a partner at international financial giant Goldman Sachs, in both London and New York. Holden joins CityFibre with effect of the 1st of March and will report directly to the company’s CEO, Greg Mesch. In addition to his role as COO, Holden will also take a seat on the CityFibre board.

“The Board and executive team are delighted to have appointed Simon as our new Group Chief Operating Officer. His telecoms expertise coupled with the breadth of his business experience will prove invaluable at this transformative stage in CityFibre’s growth as we scale our business to reach at least 20% of the UK market,” said Mesch.

CityFibre recently secured a £1.12 billion finance package to fund the first part of its £2.5 billion nationwide full fibre rollout plans in the UK. The facility was provided by a consortium of 7 major international banks, including Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank, Natwest and ABN Amro.

With the UK government calling for 15 million fibre to the home (FTTH) connections by 2025 to safeguard the country’s digital economy, CityFibre is pressing ahead with plans to expedite the rollout of up to 5 million FTTH connections, as part of its flagship partnership with Vodafone.

“This is a pivotal moment for the UK fibre market. As a service-based economy, the UK is reliant on the internet and ensuring access to the finest digital infrastructure possible is critical to its ability to compete and succeed on the world stage. I’m thrilled to join the CityFibre team at such an exciting time and look forward to helping it cement a position of scale in the UK,” said Holden.

