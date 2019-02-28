Thursday, 28 February 2019

KT and STC partner up to deliver gigabit connectivity in Saudi Arabia

Chris Kelly
Wednesday 27 February 19

The partnership will allow STC to modernise Saudi Arabia’s legacy network infrastructure

South Korean telecoms giant, KT has joined forces with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to redevelop and upgrade telecoms infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The telcos will also collaborate on research and development initiatives in the country.

“It will be a great opportunity for STC Group to collaborate and introduce KT’s field proven solutions to Saudi Arabia. I am hoping our successful cooperation models could expand to STC’s foreign subsidiaries and other MENA countries,” STC Group CEO Eng. Nasser Al Nasser said.

The pair will explore strategies for achieving gigabit speed connectivity over existing copper based legacy infrastructure, through the use of KT’s Giga Wire technology.

“We paved the way to lead 4th Industrial Revolution utilizing both groups’ core competencies by establishing mutual cooperation with STC Group. KT will not only creating new markets and enhancing customer satisfaction, but also leading Korea’s 4th Industrial Revolution,” said KT’s CEO Dr Hwang.

 

