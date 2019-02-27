Ericsson cleans up in MENA with a trio of 5G deals

Ericsson has been awarded a trio of commercial rollout contracts for 5G networks in the Middle East, according to a company release. At MWC 2019 in Barcelona this week, Ericsson revealed that it has signed 5G partnerships with Saudi Telecom in Saudi Arabia…

Ericsson has been awarded a trio of commercial rollout contracts for 5G networks in the Middle East, according to a company release.

At MWC 2019 in Barcelona this week, Ericsson revealed that it has signed 5G partnerships with Saudi Telecom in Saudi Arabia, Etisalat in the UAE and Ooredoo in Qatar, in a significant win for the Swedish network equipment provider.

After revealing the contract win with Etisalat in the UAE, Ericsson’s head of Middle East and Africa said that the Middle East would be one of the first movers when it came to fully commercial network rollouts, later this year.

“5G unlocks the possibility of reshaping connectivity in the UAE, empowering an intelligent, sustainable and connected society. Together with Etisalat, we have created a clear roadmap and built a robust ecosystem that will enable us to maximize the potential of 5G, including conducting market trials and exploring market potential. We look forward to continuing that close and trustful work with Etisalat to help them make 5G a reality for their customers.”

The 3 contract awards bring the total number of 5G rollout contracts won by Ericsson to 13.

In an exclusive interview with Total Telecom last week, the company’s SVP for Europe and LatAm, Arun Bansal, revealed that he expected to make several additional announcements at MWC 2019.

Also in the news:

Ericsson: 2019 is the year that we switch on 5G

Ericsson paves the way for 5G in India with LTE deployment

Ericsson joins O-RAN Alliance