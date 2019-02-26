Openet: BSS providers must evolve or die as 5G arrives on the scene

Developing trends in the BSS market This coming year, we’ll really start to see a shift in how both operators and vendors approach BSS. The Ericsson news recently announcing that it was spending close to £600million to overhaul its BSS strategy demonstrates that the tide is changing in the industry. More operators are favouring the smaller, more flexible, nimble players that can integrate and work alongside their existing legacy stacks…

Developing trends in the BSS market

This coming year, we’ll really start to see a shift in how both operators and vendors approach BSS. The Ericsson news recently announcing that it was spending close to £600million to overhaul its BSS strategy demonstrates that the tide is changing in the industry. More operators are favouring the smaller, more flexible, nimble players that can integrate and work alongside their existing legacy stacks. This new approach is having a positive impact on the emergence of partnership models in BSS, as well as the adoption of new technologies and approaches such as open source and DevOps in the OSS/BSS layer.

What will the BSS market look like in 2019 and beyond?

In 2018, we’ll start to see how important BSS is for underpinning the new services and technologies operators are looking to roll out. 5G for example will be underpinned by digital BSS policy control function to ensure QoS and to be able to manage latency on a per network slice basis.

We’ll also start to see machine learning making in-roads into BSS to remove the complexity of customer experience management, network assurance and better maximise network capacity.

What we’ll see is BSS, and particularly Digital BSS, start to permeate a number of new areas and sectors throughout the telecoms ecosystem, and it is this new, fresh approach to digital BSS that will help to leverage new technologies and roll out new services.

Evolving business models and rolling with the punches in today’s BSS market

This is extremely important. In fact, it’s a case of “evolve or die”. Operators, and vendors alike, realise that the old ways of working no longer fit the bill. The large, monolithic BSS stack of yesteryear simply won’t be able to deliver the agility and flexibility needed in a 5G world.

Companies must evolve to embrace new technologies, and new approaches. We need to see companies become more invested in co-development; operators can’t go it alone and they’ll need to form strong partnerships for scale. But this will only succeed if operators can change their mindsets, and their business models.

What does the future have in store for Openet?

We’re all about forming new and exciting partnerships here at Openet, and we recently announced that we have partnered with Samsung to offer our policy and charging platform as part of Samsung’s 5G ecosystems solution. Partnering with Samsung and to be identified as a key innovator in the space is a clear indication that our investment in upgrading our software to be cloud-native and support the demands of 5G has paid off.

While 5G has long been spoken about, now is when it’s all really happening, and it’s exciting. The telecom market has taken somewhat of a beating in the last couple of years, so it’ll be interesting to see if the announcements around 5G at MWC live up to the ambitious expectations of the industry.

Also in the news

At MWC 2019, Openet signed a partnership with Samsung Electronics to provide 5G core network solutions. Under this partnership, Samsung and Openet will cooperate to provide 5G network functions (NFs) in the packet core software solutions.