Former Gigaclear CEO launches new FTTH network in the UK

The founder and former CEO of rural fibre to the home (FTTH) specialists, Gigaclear, has launched a new company that will bring FTTH services to towns and suburbs across the UK.

Matthew Hare left Gigaclear in 2018 and has now set up Zzoomm, which will build and operate its own full fibre network across the UK.

With FTTH penetration levels in the UK hovering around the 5 per cent mark, the country is currently seeing an explosion of growth as a series of altnet providers look to pick up the slack left by the country’s incumbent network provider, Openreach.

Zzoomm is now in the process of securing private investment to facilitate the build out of its own full fibre network in the UK.

“The full fibre revolution is here, but many are currently left behind. Numerous small towns and suburbs still do not have any plans for full fibre from the network into the properties and are stuck with the pedestrian internet access speeds that is provided by copper wires. Zzoomm is targeting some of these 4.5 million homes which are still blighted by ageing copper infrastructure,” said Hare.

“We are attracting a management team with proven expertise in fibre infrastructure. We will develop the network across the country through regional operations, which will work with local communities to build the full fibre network they need for a brighter, fuller future,” he added.

