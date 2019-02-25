Huawei and Vodafone complete worlds first 5G call on 3GPP release 15 at MWC 2019

Huawei and Vodafone Spain kicked off MWC 2019 with a bang on Sunday, as the pair showcased the world’s first 5G call over a 3GPP release 15 compliant network, using Huawei’s brand new 5G ready smartphone. “Our message is that 5G is n in 2019! Let&rsquo…

Huawei and Vodafone Spain kicked off MWC 2019 with a bang on Sunday, as the pair showcased the world’s first 5G call over a 3GPP release 15 compliant network, using Huawei’s brand new 5G ready smartphone.

“Our message is that 5G is n in 2019! Let’s work together to move things forward,” Ryan Ding, CEO of Huawei’s Carrier Business Group, told journalists at Huawei’s MWC 2019 Day Zero event.

Both the smartphone used and the Vodafone 5G network meet 3GPP release 15 standards approved last year, making this the first truly end-to-end demonstration of the full 5G experience.

Earlier in the day, Huawei unveiled its Mate X smartphone, at a glittering ceremony in Barcelona. Complete with folding screen, the Mate X is Huawei’s first 5G compatible handset.

“This phone is not only for today’s 5G but also for future 5G. On all the benchmarks you can see the performance, the speed is the fastest for 5G in the world,” said Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group.

The Mate X’s two foldable screens will provide an 8 inch combined display – a potential game changing feature for HD and UHD mobile video experience.

Priced at €2,299 ($2,600) the Mate X is sure to give rival Samsung’s newly released Galaxy 10 a real run for its money.

