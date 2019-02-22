Deutsche Telekom sees strong growth in Europe and the US

Deutsche Telekom has reported strong growth in Europe and the US for 2018, as Group revenues rose by 1.0 per cent to €75.7 billion. The firm saw particularly strong growth in the last quarter of the year, where revenues surged by 5…

Deutsche Telekom has reported strong growth in Europe and the US for 2018, as Group revenues rose by 1.0 per cent to €75.7 billion.

The firm saw particularly strong growth in the last quarter of the year, where revenues surged by 5.7 per cent.

“We kept our promises and continued to grow in 2018,” said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “With a strong presence on both sides of the Atlantic combined with our vast investment capacity, our growth profile is unique in the industry.”

Deutsche Telekom invested €12.2 billion in capital expenditure during 2018 and spent an additional €14 billion on spectrum licences.

"The success of these massive investments can be seen in all the network tests Deutsche Telekom has won over the last few years, and in particular in the unabated strong customer growth on both sides of the Atlantic," a Deutsche Telekom spokesperson said.

Deutsche Telekom increased its mobile subscriber customer base to 50.542 million, a net addition of 113,000 compared to 2017. The company also saw strong growth on the fixed line side of the industry, with Deutsche Telekom now boasting 7.236 million fibre optic broadband customers in Germany alone – a 4.9 per cent increase from 2017.

In the US, Deutsche Telekom's stateside subsidiary T-Mobile added 2.4 million new mobile customers, bringing its total number of subscribers to 79.6 million. T-Mobile succeeded in growing its post-paid subscriber base to 42.5 million.

