Ericsson paves the way for 5G in India with Vodafone Idea LTE deployment

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has been selected by Vodafone Idea to deploy 5G ready equipment across its Indian mobile networks.

As part of the contract Ericsson will supply radio access and transport equipment from its 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio. This will include Ericsson's MINI-LINK 6000 microwave backhaul solution.

“We have been strategic partners to both Vodafone India and Idea Cellular for several years, and now we enter a new phase of partnership with this deal with VIL. The 5G-ready solutions in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio will help boost the capacity of VIL’s LTE network and broaden the availability of high-quality mobile broadband services for its customers. These deployments will play an important role in building VIL’s future-ready 5G network,” said Nunzio Mirtillo, head of Ericsson in South East Asia, Oceania and India.

Ericsson India has already begun work on consolidating Vodafone Idea's radio access and microwave network. The company's 2G and 3G base will be consolidated to maximise spectrum to carry its LTE traffic.

Vodafone Idea is expected to launch commercial 5G mobile services in 2020, as demand for capacity among Indian consumers continues to surge.

