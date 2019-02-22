TIM and Vodafone Italia sign 5G network sharing agreement

Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia have signed a network sharing agreement that will help to increase 4G coverage and streamline the rollout of 5G services in the country, according to a company release. The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which outlined non…

Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia have signed a network sharing agreement that will help to increase 4G coverage and streamline the rollout of 5G services in the country, according to a company release.

The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which outlined non-binding terms regarding shared access to the company's existing network infrastructure.

“This partnership will allow our customers to enter the 5G revolution faster and deeper, while at the same time making the best use of both companies’ resources. We believe that network sharing is key to do more, efficiently and better for the benefit of our clients and all stakeholders, in view of the process of change that will be triggered by the launch of 5G in the years to come and that will be paramount for the development and digitalization of our Country,” said Luigi Gubitosi, CEO, TIM.

The agreement will allow both companies to rollout shared 5G infrastructure, greatly reducing the cost of deployment and greatly increasing coverage levels, particularly in the early stages of deployment.

“This partnership will allow us to generate significant benefits for our customers and other stakeholders, who will be able to enjoy the best 5G experience, made available in a shorter period of time and across a wider geographical area. 5G represents a technological breakthrough that will have a profound impact on society, and that requires investment, efficiency and a rapid rollout. This has led us to broaden the scope of our existing successful partnership,” said Aldo Bisio, CEO of Vodafone Italia.

The parties will also explore the possibility of combining their separate tower businesses, which are comprised of some 22,000 towers across Italy.

