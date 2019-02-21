Converged service offering drives European growth for Orange

Orange Group has posted a strong set of financials for 2018, recording a 1.3 per cent growth in revenues to €41.3 billion. Sales of converged services rose to 10.9 million customers in 2018, a 5.5 per cent increase on the previous year…

"With an increase in revenues of 1.3%, a 2.7% growth in adjusted EBITDA and an excellent commercial performance across all of our geographies, 2018 confirmed the validity of our strategic focus on fibre, 4G and convergence, in a market environment that remains highly competitive," said Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange Group.

Fibre to the home (FTTH) services helped to boost revenues in Europe, with 593,000 new FTTH customers in France, 623,000 in Spain and a record breaking 152,000 in Poland.

"Maintaining our steady pace of deployment, we passed 29 million FTTH-connected households in Europe, confirming our position as number 1 for the third consecutive year. In France, in particular, 2018 has been a record year with approaching 600,000 net sales taking us to a total of 2.6 million FTTH clients," said Richard.

Orange also saw strong growth in its mobile networks, adding 1.29 million new subscribers to its customer base in 2018.

"The quality of our mobile networks continues to make the difference: we were voted best network in France for the 8th consecutive year and we deployed 4G in 12 countries in the Middle East and Africa. Our leadership in terms of connectivity is the foundation of our well-established multi-service strategy," Richard explained.

