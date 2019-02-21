Trump urges the US to focus on 5G

US President Donald Trump has said that the US must lead the world on 5G rollout in order to cement its position as a world leader for technology and innovation. …

President Trump took to Twitter this week to call on American companies to "step up their efforts" in deploying 5G networks in the US.

"I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind," he said.

Both Verizon and AT&T have pledged to begin commercial rollout of mobile 5G network services later this year, with T-Mobile and Sprint both angling for rollout in 2020.

President Trump's government has consistently placed 5G rollout at the top of its technological agenda, with the US keen to lead the world on 5G rollout. However, most analysts believe that South Korea, China and the UAE will likely beat the US to the "first-for-5G" accolades.

