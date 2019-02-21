Du increases capex by 40% as it looks to fast track 5G in the UAE

UAE based telco, Du, is to increase its spending on 5G by up to 40 per cent, according to reports in the Emirati press. Du will reportedly increase its 5G related capital expenditure from AED 1 billion ($273 million) to AED 1…

UAE based telco, Du, is to increase its spending on 5G by up to 40 per cent, according to reports in the Emirati press.

Du will reportedly increase its 5G related capital expenditure from AED 1 billion ($273 million) to AED 1.4 billion ($381 million).

The United Arab Emirates will be among the first countries in the world to launch fully commercialised 5G services when it connects its first customers to its 5G networks later this year. As the country's second biggest mobile network operator, Du, will play a key role in launching these services in the second half of 2019.

Du has also announced that its long serving CEO, Osman Sultan, will leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Du has begun the search for its next CEO, with Sultan believed to be heavily involved in picking his successor.

"The Board have asked the CEO for his support in the selection process," Mohamed Al Hussaini, chairman of Du holding company EITC, told UAE newspaper, The National.

"Osman Sultan, EITC’s founding CEO, is committed to the delivery of the company’s ambitions in 2019 and to ensuring a smooth transition once the successor is appointed.

