Thursday, 21 February 2019

Du increases capex by 40% as it looks to fast track 5G in the UAE

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 20 February 19

The company has also announced that it has begun the search for a new CEO, following the news that Osman Sultan is set to leave the company

UAE based telco, Du, is to increase its spending on 5G by up to 40 per cent, according to reports in the Emirati press.  Du will reportedly increase its 5G related capital expenditure from AED 1 billion ($273 million) to AED 1…

UAE based telco, Du, is to increase its spending on 5G by up to 40 per cent, according to reports in the Emirati press

Du will reportedly increase its 5G related capital expenditure from AED 1 billion ($273 million) to AED 1.4 billion ($381 million).

The United Arab Emirates will be among the first countries in the world to launch fully commercialised 5G services when it connects its first customers to its 5G networks later this year. As the country's second biggest mobile network operator, Du, will play a key role in launching these services in the second half of 2019. 

Du has also announced that its long serving CEO, Osman Sultan, will leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Du has begun the search for its next CEO, with Sultan believed to be heavily involved in picking his successor. 

"The Board have asked the CEO for his support in the selection process," Mohamed Al Hussaini, chairman of Du holding company EITC, told UAE newspaper, The National. 

"Osman Sultan, EITC’s founding CEO, is committed to the delivery of the company’s ambitions in 2019 and to ensuring a smooth transition once the successor is appointed.

Also in the news

Du eyes 5G rollout in the UAE in H2 2019

MENA 5G subscriptions to hit 15.8m by 2023

GSMA: Middle Eastern telcos are ready to lead on 5G

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry