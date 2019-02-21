Cisco: Mobile industry must be ready for the zettabyte era

Global mobile traffic volumes could approach a zettabyte (1,000 exabytes) within three years, according to a new report, published by Cisco. In its annual Global Mobile Traffic Forecast Update, Cisco claims that mobile traffic will have increased 113…

Global mobile traffic volumes could approach a zettabyte (1,000 exabytes) within three years, according to a new report, published by Cisco. In its annual Global Mobile Traffic Forecast Update, Cisco claims that mobile traffic will have increased 113-fold since 2012, with total traffic volumes predicted to hit 930 exabytes by 2022.

“Cisco is committed to helping network operators meet the growing bandwidth needs of mobile consumers, business users and the diverse collection of IoT applications,” said Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco.

“As global mobile traffic approaches the zettabyte era, we believe that 5G and WiFi will coexist as necessary and complementary access technologies, offering key benefits to our enterprise and service provider customers to extend their architectures. We look forward to ongoing discussions with customers next week at Mobile World Congress Barcelona on preparing for this growth and mapping out their network architecture transitions.”

The report also predicts that around 12 per cent of mobile connections will be made over5G networks by the year 2022, with 422 million 5G capable smartphone handsets on the market.

On the WIFI side of the sector, Cisco is forecasting a fourfold increase in the number of hotspots around the world. Globally, total WiFi hotspots (including home spots) will grow 4 times from 124 million in 2017 to 549 million in 2022.

You can download a copy of Cisco's Global Mobile Traffic Forecast Update, by clicking here.

