Vodafone launches the UK’s first 5G airport

Vodafone has switched on 5G network services at Manchester Airport, with a host of other travel locations across the UK set to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Vodafone has installed a series of 5G antennas at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 1, giving users access to download speeds far in excess of those available on today’s commercial 4G networks. Users were able to download a 656Mb video file in just 45 seconds. The same download would have taken around 3 minutes on Vodafone’s 4G network.

The 5G trial site used Vodafone’s Active Antenna, which utilises Massive MIMO technology. This allowed smartphone users to connect to the router via WIFI to access 5G-like download speeds.

“We all love to catch up on our favourite TV shows, play games or finish off some work when travelling. 5G, with its fast speeds and quick response times, will make that quick and easy, even in busy locations. We are proud to be the first provider to bring 5G to an airport and will be adding more major travel hotspots to our 5G network throughout the year,” said Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone UK.

Vodafone is set to launch a number of similar trials across the country in the coming weeks, including a high profile launch at Birmingham’s Snow Hill railway station.