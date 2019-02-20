NEC wins key subsea contract in Japan

NEC has won a contract to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement a new subsea cable from Japanese telco, Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company…

NEC has won a contract to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement a new subsea cable from Japanese telco, Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company.

The subsea optical fibre cable will connect the regions Kagoshima with the remote island of Okinawa in southern Japan.

The 760km long subsea cabling system will deliver 80Tbps of capacity and will be ready for service by April 2020.

Japan is seeing huge demand for capacity, as its online gaming sector continues to see exponential growth.

The cable will take a different route than the existing cables between the two destinations, meaning that it can act as an emergency back up cable in the event of an earthquake or other natural disaster. The cable will have landing stations in Nago City in Okinawa and Hioki City in Kagoshima.

NEC currently operates over 300,000km of subsea cabling around the world, facilitating connectivity in Asia Pacific, Australasia and Africa.

