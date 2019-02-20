Wednesday, 20 February 2019

NEC wins key subsea contract in Japan

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 19 February 19

The new cable will help to meet the demand for capacity brought about by the growth of Japan's online gaming sector and an uptick in the number of data centres operating in the country

NEC has won a contract to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement a new subsea cable from Japanese telco, Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company…

NEC has won a contract to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement a new subsea cable from Japanese telco, Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company. 

The subsea optical fibre cable will connect the regions Kagoshima with the remote island of Okinawa in southern Japan. 

The 760km long subsea cabling system will deliver 80Tbps of capacity and will be ready for service by April 2020. 

Japan is seeing huge demand for capacity, as its online gaming sector continues to see exponential growth. 

The cable will take a different route than the existing cables between the two destinations, meaning that it can act as an emergency back up cable in the event of an earthquake or other natural disaster. The cable will have landing stations in Nago City in Okinawa and Hioki City in Kagoshima. 

NEC currently operates over 300,000km of subsea cabling around the world, facilitating connectivity in Asia Pacific, Australasia and Africa. 

 

Earlier this month the global subsea networks community converged on London for the Submarine Networks EMEA event. Click here to find out how you can be involved in next year's event.  

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry