Vodafone: 72% of enterprise customers say digital transformation would be impossible without IoT

The continued rollout of IoT applications across LTE and 5G networks will be one of the main disruptive forces in the enterprise telecoms sector, according to a new report by UK telecoms giant, Vodafone. In the latest edition of its Internet of Things Barometer report, Vodafone claims that 60 per cent of businesses that use IoT agreed that it had either completely disrupted their industry or would do so in the next five years…

The continued rollout of IoT applications across LTE and 5G networks will be one of the main disruptive forces in the enterprise telecoms sector, according to a new report by UK telecoms giant, Vodafone.

In the latest edition of its Internet of Things Barometer report, Vodafone claims that 60 per cent of businesses that use IoT agreed that it had either completely disrupted their industry or would do so in the next five years. Over 95 per cent of companies who had invested in IoT technology over the past 12 months said that they were seeing the benefits of their investment in this technology as it moves into the mainstream.

“IoT is central to business success in an increasingly digitised world, with 72% of adopters saying digital transformation is impossible without it. The good news is that IoT platforms make the technology easier to deploy for businesses of all sizes and NB-IoT and 5G will improve services and potential. In this climate, companies need to be considering not if but how they will implement IoT, and they must also be fully committed to the technology to realise the strongest benefit,” said Stefano Gastaut, CEO IoT at Vodafone Business.

As IoT technology continues to move towards the mainstream, so to is consumer confidence increasing. 84 per cent of adopters of IoT technology reported growing confidence in it, with 83 per cent of those surveyed saying that they had plans to enlarge the scale of deployments in their organisations, in order to take advantage of its full benefits.

“The Barometer makes it clear that businesses are increasing their investment into IoT as they gain confidence and begin to develop more advanced solutions. In the short term, users of IoT will continue to access reduced costs and improved efficiency, but increasingly ambitious projects will offer the opportunity to change business models. For example, in cities heavy users of roads could pay more, encouraging the use of different modes of transport with knock-on benefits to public health and the environment,” said Michele Mackenzie, principal analyst at Analysys Mason.

You can download Vodafone's Internet of Things Barometer report here.

Also in the news:

Vodafone Idea loses 35m subscribers in just three months

Mobile 5G subscriptions in MENA to hit 15.8m by 2023

Revenues slip but Vodafone sees resons to be cheerful in Europe