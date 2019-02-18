UK security chiefs: We can work with Huawei on 5G security

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSS) has said that it would be able to manage any potential security risk posed by Chinese kit manufacturer, Huawei, when Britain comes to rollout its 5G mobile networks later this year…

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSS) has said that it would be able to manage any potential security risk posed by Chinese kit manufacturer, Huawei, when Britain comes to rollout its 5G mobile networks later this year. The US government has recently ramped up pressure on its European allies to ban Chinese network equipment providers from its 5G networks, citing various unsubstantiated security concerns to justify its position.

However, Britain's security services have found that they would be able to work with Huawei to mitigate any risk in the UK. Huawei has been a key player in the UK's mobile network landscape for the last 15 years, working closely with all four of the country's mobile network operators.

Vodafone, EE and Three are all currently working with Huawei on their plans for 5G in the UK, meaning that any attempt to ban the Chinese tech giant would set back 5G preparations in the UK.

While the NCSS's decision has not yet been made public and is not in itself legally binding, it will inform the UK government's position when it announces the results of its security review in March.

In a statement to the press, the NCSS said that it had acquired "a unique oversight and understanding of Huawei engineering and cyber security", through its work at its research and development centres in the UK.

