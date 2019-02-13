Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Port of Marseille steps up digitalisation with launch of new cable landing solution

Chris Kelly
Wednesday 13 February 19

The first phase of the infrastructure upgrade will be ready for service in the third quarter of 2019

The Port of Marseille has announced that it will construct a new subsea cable landing infrastructure, providing a plug and play interface for subsea cables arriving in the French port city. The first stage of the new infrastructure will be ready for service in the third quarter of 2019…

The Port of Marseille has announced that it will construct a new subsea cable landing infrastructure, providing a plug and play interface for subsea cables arriving in the French port city.

The first stage of the new infrastructure will be ready for service in the third quarter of 2019, providing plug and play connectivity to up to six subsea cables.

Speaking exclusively at Total Telecom’s Submarine Networks event in London on Wednesday, the Port of Marseille Fos Authority’s CEO, Christine Cabeau Woehrel, said that the new infrastructure would help to significantly streamline the cable landing process.

“We want to make it easier and quicker for subsea cables to be able to land in Europe. Globalisation means a vastly increased amount of data and we think that the Port of Marseille can help by making thia next-generation infrastructure available. We hope this will help the process of landing cables become easier and more secure,” she said.

The investment in upgraded port facilities has been welcomed by cable operators and data centre owners alike and is being hailed as an important step in the Port of Marseille’s digitalisation and evolution into a truly Smart Port.

“Interxion welcomes this initiative from the Port of Marseille Fos, especially as two of Interxion’s data centres – MRS2 and MRS3 – are located within the port’s area. We share a common goal with the Port of Marseille Fos which is to foster Marseille’s attractiveness for international, national and local investors, help the whole territory to grow and reinforce the role of the city as a global-scale digital hub.” said Fabrice Coquio, Managing Director of Interxion France.

