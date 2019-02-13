eir announces €500m in FTTH for Ireland

Irish telecoms operator, eir, has announced a 5 year, €500m investment plan that will facilitate an additional 1.4 million fibre to the home (FTTH) connections in the Republic of Ireland. Last year…

Last year, eir competed the first stage of its FTTH rollout programme, passing 335,000 rural premises at a cost of around €250m.

“I am delighted to announce this substantial investment of more than half a billion euro, which is a key step in the evolution of eir’s network, and indeed of the entire telecoms infrastructure in Ireland. This ambitious project will see 180 towns and cities passed, including every town in the country with more than 1,000 premises. We will deliver not just the fastest and most extensive fibre network in Ireland, but also one of the most extensive in the whole world,” said eir’s CEO, Carolan Lennon.

“We are also investing to improve eir’s customer care by bringing these services back in-house and provided by 750 new eir employees at three new regional hubs in Sligo, Cork and Limerick. Ultimately this investment will mean that eir customers will enjoy the fastest broadband speeds and the best mobile network supported by best in class customer care.”

In addition to its investment in fixed line, full fibre broadband services, eir has also allocated an additional €150m to upgrade its mobile networks. The investment will allow eir to boost 4G availability levels while simultaneously paving the way for 5G rollout later in 2019.

