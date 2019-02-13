India’s fastest mobile network revealed

Bharti Airtel has been ranked as the fastest mobile network in India, in a recent study by network research firm Ookla. The report studied network speeds from India’s four main mobile network operators in 15 cities across the country…

Bharti Airtel has been ranked as the fastest mobile network in India, in a recent study by network research firm Ookla. The report studied network speeds from India’s four main mobile network operators in 15 cities across the country, between July and December 2018.

“Airtel was the fastest mobile operator in India during the third and fourth quarters of 2018, regardless of whether a customer was on LTE or not,” the report said.

Airtel averaged download speeds of 10.34Mbps, across its 3G and 4G networks, beating Vodafone (8.19Mbps), Reliance Jio (7.11Mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.2Mbps).

“We are delighted to be once again rated as the fastest mobile network even as our network availability crosses 99% population,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel told the Economic Times of India.

Reliance Jio provided India’s most comprehensive network coverage, with a network availability score of 99.3 per cent of the locations included in the survey.

“Jio’s general availability was the best, with users finding services in 99.3 per cent of the locations. Airtel was second at 99.1 per cent, followed closely by Vodafone (99per cent) and Idea (88.9 per cent),” the report said.

