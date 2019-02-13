BT Group strengthens its boardroom with key strategic appointment

BT has appointed industry veteran Allison Kirkby to its board as a non-executive director. Kirkby will take her seat on the BT Group board with effect of the 15th March 2019. Kirkby brings a wealth of experience to the role…

BT has appointed industry veteran Allison Kirkby to its board as a non-executive director.

Kirkby will take her seat on the BT Group board with effect of the 15th March 2019.

Kirkby brings a wealth of experience to the role, having most recently served as the president and group CEO of Scandinavian telco TDC Group. She has previously served as group CFO and later president and CEO of Swedish mobile network provider, Tele2. She has also worked for Virgin Media and 21st Century Fox.

“Allison brings to the BT Board valuable and recent experience in the international telecommunications sector. This, combined with her strong experience in driving performance, improving customer service and delivering shareholder value, makes her an excellent addition to the Board. We are delighted to welcome Allison to BT,” said BT’s Chairman Jan du Plessis.

BT has ambitious plans for the rollout of 5G in the UK this year, targeting a launch date in the second half of 2019. Kirkby’s experiences at both TDC Group and Tele2 will add valuable first hand, network building experience to BT’s boardroom.

“I’m extremely proud to be joining the BT Board. This is an exciting time for the sector and BT is at the forefront of driving change in the industry for the benefit of its customers both domestically and internationally,” Kirkby said.

